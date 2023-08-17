James Harden's tour across China continues, and after calling Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar earlier this week, the former league MVP is now flirting with the idea of playing in China at some point. It's unclear if he meant actually signing with a team in China to play a season, or if he would be interested in the NBA hosting a game in the country like the league has done in the past. But it's clear that he has a fondness for the fans in the country.

"Every time I come here, the love is just like ... it's crazy, you know what I mean?" Harden said, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. "So I feel like they deserve to actually see me come play here. ... Love is always crazy here."

Those comments come just a few days after the former league MVP publicly called Morey a liar and said he would never play for a team ran by Morey, amidst a contract and trade dispute. Harden requested a trade back in June, with the hope of landing on the Clippers. However, after on-and-off trade talks over the past couple months, it was reported last week that Philadelphia was ending those discussions with L.A. and planned to bring Harden into training camp.

Harden is reportedly prepared to sit out training camp if he isn't traded, however, sitting out for an extended period of time could impede with him signing with a new team next summer when he's set to become an unrestricted free agent. There's a clause in the league's collective bargaining agreement that says if a player in the final year of their contract "withholds services" for more than 30 days, they will be in violation of their contract and could be blocked from becoming a free agent until the team he last played for "expressly agrees otherwise." So even if Harden did want to go play in China next year, he would need the Sixers approval if he holds out for more than 30 days and isn't traded by the team this season.

But let's say Harden did manage to get himself over to China, there's no doubt he would put up ridiculous numbers as many former NBA players have in the past. He would be the biggest former NBA star to ever go play overseas, and would immediately become the face of any team he signed with. The money is nowhere near as lucrative, as the Chinese Basketball Association, the biggest league in China, allows just $5 million to be spent on foreign players. It would be a significant pay cut for Harden, who is set to make $35.6 million this season alone. But if Harden chooses to play there closer to the end of his career, perhaps that money won't matter as much as it does right now.