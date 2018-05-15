James Harden sends clear message to Rockets after Game 1 loss to Warriors: 'I can't do it by myself'
Harden scored 41 points on 14 of 24 shooting and yet the Rockets still lost by double digits
James Harden was tremendous on the offensive side of the ball in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. He poured in 41 points on 14-of-24 shooting and dished out seven assists, directly contributing to 55 of the Rockets' 106 points. Unfortunately for everyone in Houston, it wasn't enough, as the Warriors won 119-106 to take a 1-0 lead in the series and steal home-court advantage.
A day later, Harden was clearly frustrated by the loss, and he decided to express it by talking spicy to the media.
"We're in this together," Harden said on Tuesday afternoon. "I can't do it by myself, we need everyone to be at their top play. Whether it's [Chris Paul], whether it's Eric [Gordon], whether it's [PJ Tucker], we need to just open up, talk about the game, talk about things that we see, that they see from their angle. We can get better on things that they saw that actually worked, and we'll figure it out."
Yikes. It's understandable that Harden is frustrated after losing a game in which he dropped 41 points, but this is not a great sign. He didn't exactly come out and trash his teammates, but he was certainly sending a message that they need to be better.
And now, he's absolutely right. Chris Paul was fine, finishing with 23 points and 11 assists, and Eric Gordon had 15 points off the bench, but pretty much everyone else was a non-factor. Trevor Ariza, P.J. Tucker, Ryan Anderson, Luc Mbah a Moute, Nene and Gerald Green combined for a whopping 15 points. That's never going to be good enough, but especially not against the Warriors.
However, Harden deciding to send that message in public rather than in the locker room is risky. We'll see if it pays off in Game 2 on Wednesday night.
-
2018 NBA Draft Lottery liveblog
The Phoenix Suns have the best odds for the top pick in the NBA Draft Lottery
-
NBA playoffs scores and highlights
We have all the scores, highlights, and news you need for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference...
-
Ethan Hawke: Knicks blacklisted me
Hawke wasn't fond of the Knicks' decision to fire Mike D'Antoni, and his criticisms had co...
-
Rumors: Raps explored trading DeRozan
The Raptors considered trading their breakout star last offseason, but could they if they wanted...
-
NBA coaching carousel, latest rumors
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the NBA coaching carous...
-
How to watch the NBA Scouting Combine
What to know about the upcoming NBA Draft Combine