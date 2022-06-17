The Utah Jazz revealed four new jerseys that will be worn for the 2022-23 season, in addition to two new court designs on Friday. One of the jerseys is a throwback to the purple and white gradient mountain uniform the team wore during the 1990s and became synonymous with the John Stockton and Karl Malone era. The Jazz announced that purple will remain in their color palette going forward, after years of experimenting with different color schemes.

"Purple is back and here to stay," team president Jim Olson said. "This uniform collection features the return of our cornerstone color purple, which will be integral to our new designs in future Jazz seasons. Purple is beloved by our fan base and lives at the core of our identity. Alongside our newly painted courts, these fresh yet familiar looks speak to our great history and dynamic future."

In addition to the return of the iconic purple jersey, the Jazz unveiled three new jerseys with a different color scheme for next season. A color palette featuring neon yellow, black and white all signify different elements tying back to the franchise's history. The black and white jerseys are a nod to the color of piano keys, a hat tip to this team's origin in New Orleans where Jazz music originated. The bright yellow represents the color of a spotlight, showing that the Jazz don't shy away from the big stage when the lights are at the brightest.

The Jazz have two new court designs for the upcoming season as well. The retro purple jersey will be paired with a court design that displays the 90s Jazz logo at center court with purple filling in the paint on each side of the floor. The other court design will be Utah's core version which brings in the black, yellow and white of their new color scheme. A giant chrome note symbol will be displayed across the entire court, bringing in a pop of silver.

"We wanted to try to be innovative in our approach to the design, which is something we've been cognizant of in everything we do," said Utah's Design Director Ben Barnes. "With the new core court, that meant looking at some new ways to do common elements. … With the updated mountain court, it meant finding ways to merge elements from the past with those of the present."