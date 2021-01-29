Who's Playing
Dallas @ Utah
Current Records: Dallas 8-10; Utah 14-4
What to Know
The Utah Jazz's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
Dallas is out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. Utah captured a comfortable 116-104 victory. Their center Rudy Gobert did his thing and posted a double-double on 29 points and 20 rebounds in addition to three blocks. That makes it 13 consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds. Gobert's points were the most he has had all year.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently ten-for-ten against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Utah is now 14-4 while Dallas sits at 8-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Jazz come into the game boasting the fourth fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.2. But the Mavericks enter the matchup with 21.5 fouls drawn per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Dallas.
- Jan 27, 2021 - Utah 116 vs. Dallas 104
- Aug 10, 2020 - Dallas 122 vs. Utah 114
- Feb 10, 2020 - Utah 123 vs. Dallas 119
- Jan 25, 2020 - Utah 112 vs. Dallas 107
- Feb 23, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Dallas 109
- Nov 14, 2018 - Dallas 118 vs. Utah 68
- Nov 07, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Dallas 102
- Oct 28, 2018 - Utah 113 vs. Dallas 104
- Mar 22, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Dallas 112
- Feb 24, 2018 - Utah 97 vs. Dallas 90
- Oct 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Dallas 89
- Feb 09, 2017 - Dallas 112 vs. Utah 105
- Jan 20, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 16, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Dallas 100
- Nov 02, 2016 - Utah 97 vs. Dallas 81
- Apr 11, 2016 - Dallas 101 vs. Utah 92
- Feb 09, 2016 - Utah 121 vs. Dallas 119
- Nov 20, 2015 - Dallas 102 vs. Utah 93