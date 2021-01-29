Who's Playing

Dallas @ Utah

Current Records: Dallas 8-10; Utah 14-4

What to Know

The Utah Jazz's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Dallas is out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. Utah captured a comfortable 116-104 victory. Their center Rudy Gobert did his thing and posted a double-double on 29 points and 20 rebounds in addition to three blocks. That makes it 13 consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds. Gobert's points were the most he has had all year.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently ten-for-ten against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Utah is now 14-4 while Dallas sits at 8-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Jazz come into the game boasting the fourth fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.2. But the Mavericks enter the matchup with 21.5 fouls drawn per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Dallas.