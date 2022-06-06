There is some serious uncertainty in Utah right now. On Sunday, the Jazz announced that coach Quin Snyder would be stepping down after eight seasons with the franchise. The Jazz made the playoffs in each of the past six seasons under Snyder, but they were unable to advance past the Western Conference semifinals in any of those campaigns. Now, they're on the hunt for his replacement.

The decision to part ways with the Jazz was solely Snyder's, as the organization wanted him to remain in his position. They even offered him a contract extension, which he turned down, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Snyder cited the team's need for a new voice as a major factor in his decision.

"At the core, and what drives me every day is our players and their passion for the game, their desire to constantly work to improve and their dedication to the team and the Jazz. I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That's it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward," Snyder said in a statement. "I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision."

Following Quin's decision, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is feeling "unsettled and unnerved" while pondering the team's future without the only coach Mitchell has ever played for professionally, according to Wojnarowski. Mitchell signed a contract extension with Utah in 2020 at least in part because of Snyder's presence on the sideline.

From ESPN:

Mitchell considered Snyder a significant part of his reasoning for committing to a five-year maximum contract extension in 2020, and Snyder's decision to step away on Sunday has left Mitchell "surprised and disappointed," sources told ESPN. Mitchell remains fond of Snyder and accepts his reasons for stepping down, but he's spending the immediate aftermath of Snyder's decision trying to process what the coach's loss means in the larger scope for the organization and himself, sources said.

The reporting is somewhat vague, but it certainly wouldn't make me feel great as a fan of the Jazz. Often when a team's star is contemplating his future with the franchise, things don't end well. Does this mean that a trade request from Mitchell is inevitable? No, but it certainly seems like it could be a possibility. Mitchell is currently under contract with the Jazz through the 2024-25 season.

Ultimately, it all depends on if Mitchell still wants to be in Utah long-term. He might not even know the answer to that right now. Perhaps he'll wait to see who is selected to be the team's next coach before making any such decisions. Maybe he'll want some input into that decision. This is all a fluid situation right now, but it's clearly something to keep an eye on over the offseason.