Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks took an unfortunate turn, literally, late in the fourth quarter. Heat star Jimmy Butler was driving to the basket when he collided with Josh Hart and rolled his right ankle. Despite Butler's injury, the Heat held on down the stretch for a 108-101 win to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Butler remained in the game after injuring the ankle on Sunday, but his status for Tuesday night's Game 2 at Madison Square Garden remains unclear. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters Tuesday morning that the team won't make a decision on Butler's Game 2 status until closer to the 7:30 p.m. game time.

"He's doing treatment round the clock. Probably won't have any update until before the game," Spoelstra said on Monday.

Immediately after the play in Game 1, Butler remained on the ground for a significant period of time while he was attended to by the Heat's medical staff. After a timeout, Butler got to his feet and hobbled to the free throw line to shoot his free throws, making both to push the Heat's lead up to five.

It seemed at first that Butler was just shooting his free throws because he needed to do so if he wanted to come back in the game at any point. But, remarkably, he continued to play despite hobbling around in clear pain. He didn't do much down the stretch, but his presence helped the Heat close out the game and steal home court advantage.

"Find a way to win, be out there, be a presence," Butler said after the game. "I didn't do too much except for airball a 3, but I'll take the dub."

Butler added that his injury felt "like a rolled ankle," so the big question is how effective he will be moving forward. He was spectacular in the Heat's historic first-round upset over the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks, and he put up 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals on 8-of-16 from the field in Game 1.

Miami goes as he goes, and if he's unable to play up to his usual level, it's going to be tough for the Heat the rest of the series, especially with Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo also sidelined with long-term injuries.