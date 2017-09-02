Kevin Durant's new Nike signature sneaker that pays homage to Warriors' mantra

It is the first time a signature shoe will feature a team logo

Kevin Durant is blazing new trails in the shoe game with his latest signature sneakers.

The Warriors star forward dropped a new cupcake-themed sneaker earlier this week but his newest sneaker, the KD10 Numbers, are a new one in that they are directly tied to his team and its mantra of owning "Strength in Numbers." It is the first time a signature shoe will feature a team logo.

Here's a look at the kicks via Nike's website, which prominently features Golden State's blue and yellow color scheme in the sole of the shoe.

screen-shot-2017-09-02-at-11-59-55-am.png
screen-shot-2017-09-02-at-12-00-04-pm.png

Nike announced the KD10 Numbers will be available on Oct. 1 for a price of $150.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories