Kevin Durant's new Nike signature sneaker that pays homage to Warriors' mantra

Kevin Durant is blazing new trails in the shoe game with his latest signature sneakers.

The Warriors star forward dropped a new cupcake-themed sneaker earlier this week but his newest sneaker, the KD10 Numbers, are a new one in that they are directly tied to his team and its mantra of owning "Strength in Numbers." It is the first time a signature shoe will feature a team logo.

Here's a look at the kicks via Nike's website, which prominently features Golden State's blue and yellow color scheme in the sole of the shoe.

Nike announced the KD10 Numbers will be available on Oct. 1 for a price of $150.

