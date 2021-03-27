Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Sacramento

Current Records: Cleveland 17-28; Sacramento 20-25

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a matchup against the Sacramento Kings since Dec. 6 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Cleveland might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Sacramento at 10 p.m. ET March 27 at Golden 1 Center. The Kings will be strutting in after a win while the Cavaliers will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Friday, Cleveland lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on the road by a decisive 100-86 margin. The top scorer for Cleveland was power forward Larry Nance Jr. (17 points).

Meanwhile, Sacramento made easy work of the Golden State Warriors on Thursday and carried off a 141-119 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Sacramento had established a 106-86 advantage. Point guard De'Aaron Fox continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 44 points and seven assists. The game made it Fox's third in a row with at least 30 points. Fox's points were the most he has had all season.

The Cavaliers are expected to lose this next one by 7. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Cleveland's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Cleveland's defeat took them down to 17-28 while Sacramento's win pulled them up to 20-25. Allowing an average of 119.04 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kings are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sacramento have won five out of their last nine games against Cleveland.