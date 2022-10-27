Who's Playing
Memphis @ Sacramento
Current Records: Memphis 3-1; Sacramento 0-3
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 28 of 2020. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Oct. 27 at Golden 1 Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Thursday.
The Kings were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 130-125 to the Golden State Warriors. Sacramento was down 113-94 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Kevin Huerter wasn't much of a difference maker for Sacramento; Huerter finished with only nine points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Memphis bagged a 134-124 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. The Grizz's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Ja Morant, who had 38 points and seven assists in addition to eight boards, and shooting guard Desmond Bane, who shot 8-for-11 from downtown and finished with 38 points and seven dimes.
Sacramento is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Sacramento is now 0-3 while the Grizzlies sit at 3-1. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Kings are second worst in the league in fouls per game, with 25 on average. To make matters even worse for Sacramento, the Grizz enters the contest with 25.5 fouls drawn per game on average, good for third best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Grizz's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Sacramento.
- Dec 26, 2021 - Memphis 127 vs. Sacramento 102
- Dec 17, 2021 - Memphis 124 vs. Sacramento 105
- Nov 28, 2021 - Memphis 128 vs. Sacramento 101
- May 14, 2021 - Memphis 107 vs. Sacramento 106
- May 13, 2021 - Memphis 116 vs. Sacramento 110
- Feb 14, 2021 - Memphis 124 vs. Sacramento 110
- Feb 28, 2020 - Sacramento 104 vs. Memphis 101
- Feb 20, 2020 - Sacramento 129 vs. Memphis 125
- Jan 02, 2020 - Sacramento 128 vs. Memphis 123
- Dec 21, 2019 - Memphis 119 vs. Sacramento 115
- Jan 25, 2019 - Sacramento 99 vs. Memphis 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Sacramento 102 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 16, 2018 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 104
- Oct 24, 2018 - Sacramento 97 vs. Memphis 92
- Apr 06, 2018 - Sacramento 94 vs. Memphis 93
- Jan 19, 2018 - Memphis 106 vs. Sacramento 88
- Dec 31, 2017 - Memphis 114 vs. Sacramento 96
- Mar 27, 2017 - Sacramento 91 vs. Memphis 90
- Jan 20, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Sacramento 91
- Dec 31, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 98
- Dec 16, 2016 - Sacramento 96 vs. Memphis 92
- Mar 02, 2016 - Memphis 104 vs. Sacramento 98
- Jan 30, 2016 - Memphis 121 vs. Sacramento 117
- Nov 03, 2015 - Memphis 103 vs. Sacramento 89