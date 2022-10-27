Who's Playing

Memphis @ Sacramento

Current Records: Memphis 3-1; Sacramento 0-3

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 28 of 2020. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Oct. 27 at Golden 1 Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Thursday.

The Kings were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 130-125 to the Golden State Warriors. Sacramento was down 113-94 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Kevin Huerter wasn't much of a difference maker for Sacramento; Huerter finished with only nine points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Memphis bagged a 134-124 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. The Grizz's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Ja Morant, who had 38 points and seven assists in addition to eight boards, and shooting guard Desmond Bane, who shot 8-for-11 from downtown and finished with 38 points and seven dimes.

Sacramento is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Sacramento is now 0-3 while the Grizzlies sit at 3-1. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Kings are second worst in the league in fouls per game, with 25 on average. To make matters even worse for Sacramento, the Grizz enters the contest with 25.5 fouls drawn per game on average, good for third best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Grizz's favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Sacramento.