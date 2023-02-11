Who's Playing
Dallas @ Sacramento
Current Records: Dallas 31-26; Sacramento 31-24
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Golden 1 Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Sacramento is out to make up for these teams' contest on Friday. The Mavericks took their game against the Kings 122-114. Dallas' point guard Kyrie Irving did his thing and dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten assists.
Dallas' victory lifted them to 31-26 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 31-24. Allowing an average of 116.93 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.03
Odds
The Kings are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Sacramento have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Dallas.
- Feb 10, 2023 - Dallas 122 vs. Sacramento 114
- Mar 05, 2022 - Dallas 114 vs. Sacramento 113
- Dec 31, 2021 - Dallas 112 vs. Sacramento 96
- Dec 29, 2021 - Sacramento 95 vs. Dallas 94
- Oct 31, 2021 - Dallas 105 vs. Sacramento 99
- May 02, 2021 - Sacramento 111 vs. Dallas 99
- Apr 26, 2021 - Sacramento 113 vs. Dallas 106
- Apr 18, 2021 - Sacramento 121 vs. Dallas 107
- Aug 04, 2020 - Dallas 114 vs. Sacramento 110
- Feb 12, 2020 - Dallas 130 vs. Sacramento 111
- Jan 15, 2020 - Dallas 127 vs. Sacramento 123
- Dec 08, 2019 - Sacramento 110 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 26, 2019 - Sacramento 125 vs. Dallas 121
- Mar 21, 2019 - Sacramento 116 vs. Dallas 100
- Dec 16, 2018 - Sacramento 120 vs. Dallas 113
- Mar 27, 2018 - Dallas 103 vs. Sacramento 97
- Feb 13, 2018 - Sacramento 114 vs. Dallas 109
- Feb 03, 2018 - Dallas 106 vs. Sacramento 99
- Oct 20, 2017 - Sacramento 93 vs. Dallas 88
- Apr 04, 2017 - Sacramento 98 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 18, 2016 - Dallas 99 vs. Sacramento 79
- Dec 07, 2016 - Sacramento 120 vs. Dallas 89
- Mar 27, 2016 - Sacramento 133 vs. Dallas 111
- Mar 03, 2016 - Sacramento 104 vs. Dallas 101
- Jan 05, 2016 - Dallas 117 vs. Sacramento 116
- Nov 30, 2015 - Sacramento 112 vs. Dallas 98