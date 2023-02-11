Who's Playing

Dallas @ Sacramento

Current Records: Dallas 31-26; Sacramento 31-24

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Golden 1 Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Sacramento is out to make up for these teams' contest on Friday. The Mavericks took their game against the Kings 122-114. Dallas' point guard Kyrie Irving did his thing and dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten assists.

Dallas' victory lifted them to 31-26 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 31-24. Allowing an average of 116.93 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.03

Odds

The Kings are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Dallas.