Knicks' Tim Hardaway Jr. out at least two weeks with stress injury in left leg

Tim Hardaway Jr. missed the past two Knicks games due to injury, and he's now in line to miss even more. The Knicks announced Tuesday that he is currently rehabbing for a stress injury in his lower left leg, which will likely sideline their second-leading scorer for at least two weeks.

Hardaway first missed time in a loss to Orlando on December 3. He missed the next game as well -- also a loss -- but both games did not feature Kristaps Porzingis.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (stress injury lower left leg) has begun a treatment and rehabilitation plan. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 5, 2017

Hardaway is one of New York's more reliable scorers. With he and Porzingis missing time, the team as a whole has struggled to really put anything together. The Knicks will be getting Porzingis back shortly, but they'll have a hole on the wing where Hardaway usually fills.

When Hardaway signed his contract offer from New York over the offseason there was a strong reaction to it due to how much he was making. While it's debatable on if he's met the standards set by that contract, he's so far proven to be a suitable player for the Knicks -- averaging a career-high 17.8 points per game -- and one they rely on. That said, the bigger loss the last two games has been Porzingis. The Knicks would rather have Hardaway playing than not, but they should be able to survive the two weeks without him.