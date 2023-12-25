The Milwaukee Bucks' holiday in the Big Apple continues with another matchup against the New York Knicks on Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks won Saturday's matinee matchup 130-111 to extend their win streak to nine games. The Bucks (22-7) are second in the Eastern Conference and the Knicks (16-12) are sixth. New York has been strong at home this season, while the Bucks have been inconsistent in their away games. The Bucks won eight of nine on an extended homestand before heading to New York, while the Knicks won three on a five-game road trip.

Monday's tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest SportsLine consensus Bucks vs. Knicks odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 241.5.

Bucks vs. Knicks spread: Milwaukee -3.5

Bucks vs. Knicks over/under: 241.5 points

Bucks vs. Knicks money line: Milwaukee -161, New York +137

MIL: Is 20-14-1 ATS in its last 35 as a road favorite.

NYK: Is 10-16-2 in its past 28 as a home underdog.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has one of the top offenses in the NBA, and its games have gone Over the total in 38 of the past 55. The Bucks are second in the NBA in both scoring (124.4 points per game) and shooting percentage (49.8). Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points in Saturday's victory, one of five Bucks players to score at least 19. The previous meeting between the teams was a 146-122 rout in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament three weeks ago, when Antetokounmpo scored 35.

Saturday's victory was Milwaukee's ninth straight against the Knicks. Antetokounmpo is tied for third in the NBA scoring (30.9 points per game) and sixth in rebounds (11). Damian Lillard is adapting well to playing alongside Milwaukee's star and averages 26.2 points and seven assists. The Knicks are seventh in scoring defense but 18th in opponent field goal percentage (47.3) and 17th in 3-point defense (37.2%). The Bucks are seventh in the NBA in shooting from beyond the arc at 37.9%. See which team to pick here.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is 14-12-2 against the spread. It is likely to slow the game down to limit the opportunities for Antetokounmpo and Lillard. The Knicks allow the fifth-fewest field-goal attempts per game. They also are third in the NBA in offensive rebounds (13.1) and sixth overall (45.7). The Knicks lead the NBA in rebounding differential at plus-4.9, and opponents are averaging 111.4 points per game (seventh). Julian Randle averages 9.5 rebounds per game, most among New York's healthy players.

The Knicks are 7-4 at home (5-5-1 ATS), while the Bucks are average on the road. Milwaukee is 16-2 at home but 6-5 in away games. Jalen Brunson scored 36 points in Saturday's loss and averages 25.3 points and 5.9 assists for the season. Randle scored 26, and Isaiah Hartenstein had 12 points and 13 rebounds. The Knicks are sixth in the NBA in 3-point shooting at 38%, with Brunson hitting 45.8% of his attempts. He scored 45 points in the first meeting with the Bucks this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bucks vs. Knicks picks

