The Boston Celtics will be looking to take a commanding 2-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals when they meet in Game 2 on Sunday night. Boston took a 17-point lead at the end of the first quarter of Game 1 on Thursday and cruised to a 107-89 win. Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was the only starter to finish with 20-plus points, but all five starters scored in double figures. Jayson Tatum scored 16 points on 6 of 16 shooting, and his point total for Sunday night is 26.5, according to the latest Celtics vs. Mavericks odds.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. SportsLine consensus lists Boston as a 7-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Mavericks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 214.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Mavericks picks on sites like PrizePicks or DraftKings Pick6, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each pick and player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player and team's historical data then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents' defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a A+ rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. During the NFL season, SportsLine's AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. During the current NBA season, it's nailed 932 money line picks, 680 over/under bets and 637 spread picks.

Now, the AI PickBot has dialed in on Celtics vs. Mavs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals and locked in its 2024 NBA playoff predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the AI PickBot's best bets. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Mavs vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Mavericks spread: Boston -7

Celtics vs. Mavericks over/under: 214.5 points

Celtics vs. Mavericks money line: Boston -278, Dallas +221

BOS: 27-21-2 ATS this season at home

DAL: 34-17 ATS this season on the road

Celtics vs. Mavericks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Top NBA player props for Game 2 of Celtics vs. Mavericks

After examining dozens of NBA player props for Mavericks vs. Celtics, we can tell you SportsLine AI says Celtics guard Jrue Holiday goes Over 23.5 total points plus rebounds plus assists (-106). Holiday is coming off his lowest-scoring performance since Game 2 against the Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs, but he still went over this prop total on Thursday. The 33-year-old had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes, and he has played at least 33 minutes in every game this postseason.

Holiday has been one of Boston's leading rebounders recently, pulling down 37 total boards across his last five games. He is averaging 30.0 points plus rebounds plus assists during that stretch, going well over his listed prop total for Game 2. The AI PickBot has Holiday maintaining his momentum on Sunday night, listing the over as one of its top prop picks for Mavericks vs. Celtics. See which team to pick here.

How to make Mavericks vs. Celtics picks

In addition, SportsLine AI PickBot has generated several prop predictions for Game 2 and says one side of the spread is an B-rated pick while also revealing three more confident picks for Game 2. You can only get the AI PickBot's prediction at SportsLine.

So which player props should you be targeting in Game 2 of Celtics vs. Mavericks, and which side of the spread gets the B grade? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the AI PickBot that uses predictive learning to crush its NBA picks, and find out.