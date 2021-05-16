Who's Playing

Boston @ New York

Current Records: Boston 36-35; New York 40-31

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are 16-5 against the New York Knicks since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. They will face off at 1 p.m. ET May 16 at Madison Square Garden without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Boston isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Celtics didn't have too much trouble with the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road this past Saturday as they won 124-108. It was another big night for Boston's small forward Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but New York ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 118-109 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The team ran away with 63 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. New York's power forward Julius Randle did his thing and posted a triple-double on 33 points, 13 dimes, and ten rebounds. Randle now has six triple-doubles this season.

Boston is now 36-35 while the Knicks sit at 40-31. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical game. The Celtics are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder April 27 easily too and instead slipped up with a 119-115. In other words, don't count New York out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a big 12-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Knicks as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 16 out of their last 21 games against New York.

Injury Report for New York

Luca Vildoza: Out (Not Injury Related)

Mitchell Robinson: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Boston