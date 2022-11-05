Who's Playing

Boston @ New York

Current Records: Boston 5-3; New York 4-4

What to Know

This Saturday, the Boston Celtics are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115 points per game. They and the New York Knicks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Madison Square Garden without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

It was a close one, but on Friday the Celtics sidestepped the Chicago Bulls for a 123-119 win. Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum did his thing and dropped a double-double on 36 points and 12 boards along with six dimes.

Speaking of close games: after constant struggles on the road, New York has finally found some success away from home. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 106-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. It was another big night for the Knicks' point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 23 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds.

Boston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Boston's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Boston is now 5-3 while New York sits at 4-4. The Celtics are 2-2 after wins this year, New York 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: NBATV

Odds

The Celtics are a 3.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Boston have won 18 out of their last 26 games against New York.