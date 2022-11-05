Who's Playing
Boston @ New York
Current Records: Boston 5-3; New York 4-4
What to Know
This Saturday, the Boston Celtics are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115 points per game. They and the New York Knicks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Madison Square Garden without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
It was a close one, but on Friday the Celtics sidestepped the Chicago Bulls for a 123-119 win. Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum did his thing and dropped a double-double on 36 points and 12 boards along with six dimes.
Speaking of close games: after constant struggles on the road, New York has finally found some success away from home. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 106-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. It was another big night for the Knicks' point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 23 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds.
Boston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Boston's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Boston is now 5-3 while New York sits at 4-4. The Celtics are 2-2 after wins this year, New York 2-1.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $170.00
Odds
The Celtics are a 3.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Boston have won 18 out of their last 26 games against New York.
- Jan 08, 2022 - Boston 99 vs. New York 75
- Jan 06, 2022 - New York 108 vs. Boston 105
- Dec 18, 2021 - Boston 114 vs. New York 107
- Oct 20, 2021 - New York 138 vs. Boston 134
- May 16, 2021 - New York 96 vs. Boston 92
- Apr 07, 2021 - Boston 101 vs. New York 99
- Jan 17, 2021 - New York 105 vs. Boston 75
- Dec 01, 2019 - Boston 113 vs. New York 104
- Nov 01, 2019 - Boston 104 vs. New York 102
- Oct 26, 2019 - Boston 118 vs. New York 95
- Feb 01, 2019 - Boston 113 vs. New York 99
- Dec 06, 2018 - Boston 128 vs. New York 100
- Nov 21, 2018 - New York 117 vs. Boston 109
- Oct 20, 2018 - Boston 103 vs. New York 101
- Feb 24, 2018 - Boston 121 vs. New York 112
- Jan 31, 2018 - Boston 103 vs. New York 73
- Dec 21, 2017 - New York 102 vs. Boston 93
- Oct 24, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. New York 89
- Apr 02, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. New York 94
- Jan 18, 2017 - New York 117 vs. Boston 106
- Dec 25, 2016 - Boston 119 vs. New York 114
- Nov 11, 2016 - Boston 115 vs. New York 87
- Mar 04, 2016 - Boston 105 vs. New York 104
- Feb 02, 2016 - Boston 97 vs. New York 89
- Jan 12, 2016 - New York 120 vs. Boston 114
- Dec 27, 2015 - Boston 100 vs. New York 91