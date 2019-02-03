Knicks vs. Grizzlies odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from proven model on 29-14 roll

Despite sporting the league's worst record, things appear to finally be looking up for the New York Knicks, at least from a long-term perspective. The Knicks (10-41) have undertaken a much-needed rebuild and there is a sense of optimism as New York prepares to play host to the Memphis Grizzlies (20-33) Sunday at 1 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. New York is planning for three players it acquired in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks last week to suit up. The Grizzlies have also gotten a bit of good news as two of their injured players could also see action for the first time in several games. Memphis is a 1.5-point road favorite in the latest Grizzlies vs. Knicks odds, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 201. You'll want to see the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Knicks vs. Grizzlies picks down.

The new rosters addition on Sunday for should give them a nice boost after having played woefully short-handed Friday against the Celtics. Wesley Matthews (13.1 ppg), Dennis Smith Jr. (12.9 ppg) and DeAndre Jordan (11 ppg) all have averaged double-figure scoring this season and Jordan's 13.7 rebounds per game can only give the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the NBA more life and take the pressure off center Enes Kanter, the Knicks' top rebounder at 10.5 rpg.

Despite the Grizzlies' recent domination in the series, it was the Knicks that won this year's only meeting so far, a 103-98 win at Memphis Nov. 25. The trends also favor New York as the Grizzlies are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games against a team with a losing straight-up record.

But Memphis is getting healthy as well and that could give it an edge in covering the Knicks vs. Grizzlies spread on Sunday.

After losing three of four, the Grizzlies look to turn things around against a Knicks team that has a seven-game home losing streak and is 4-19 at Madison Square Garden. Memphis also expects to get one and possibly two key players of its own back from injury. Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13.4 ppg) is probable, while point guard and leading scorer Mike Conley (20.2 ppg) remains questionable, though reports leading up to tip-off indicate he'll try to give it a go on Sunday.

The Grizzlies have dominated the recent series against the Knicks, winning eight of the past 11 meetings, including three of the last five played in New York.

