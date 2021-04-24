Who's Playing

Toronto @ New York

Current Records: Toronto 25-34; New York 33-27

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the New York Knicks will meet up at 1 p.m. ET April 24 at Madison Square Garden. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Toronto and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Raptors wrapped it up with a 114-103 win at home. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 36-23 deficit. It was another big night for Toronto's power forward Pascal Siakam, who had 27 points and six assists in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but New York ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 137-127 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. New York's power forward Julius Randle did his thing and shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 40 points and 11 rebounds along with six dimes.

Their wins bumped Toronto to 25-34 and the Knicks to 33-27. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Raptors and New York clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Knicks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 17 out of their last 20 games against New York.

Apr 11, 2021 - New York 102 vs. Toronto 96

Dec 31, 2020 - Toronto 100 vs. New York 83

Jan 24, 2020 - Toronto 118 vs. New York 112

Nov 27, 2019 - Toronto 126 vs. New York 98

Mar 28, 2019 - Toronto 117 vs. New York 92

Mar 18, 2019 - Toronto 128 vs. New York 92

Feb 09, 2019 - Toronto 104 vs. New York 99

Nov 10, 2018 - Toronto 128 vs. New York 112

Mar 11, 2018 - Toronto 132 vs. New York 106

Feb 08, 2018 - Toronto 113 vs. New York 88

Nov 22, 2017 - New York 108 vs. Toronto 100

Nov 17, 2017 - Toronto 107 vs. New York 84

Apr 09, 2017 - Toronto 110 vs. New York 97

Feb 27, 2017 - Toronto 92 vs. New York 91

Jan 15, 2017 - Toronto 116 vs. New York 101

Nov 12, 2016 - Toronto 118 vs. New York 107

Apr 10, 2016 - Toronto 93 vs. New York 89

Feb 22, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. New York 95

Jan 28, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. New York 93

Nov 10, 2015 - New York 111 vs. Toronto 109

Injury Report for New York

Myles Powell: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Alec Burks: Out (Covid-19)

Mitchell Robinson: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Toronto