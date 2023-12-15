A cross-conference bout has the New York Knicks (13-10) traveling to face off against the Phoenix Suns (13-11) on Friday. The Knicks have lost three of their last four games, and on Wednesday, the Utah Jazz edged out New York 117-113. Likewise, Phoenix has dropped three of its last four as the Brooklyn Nets topped the Suns 116-112 on Dec. 13. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out for New York, while Eric Gordon (lower leg) and Grayson Allen (groin) are questionable for the Suns.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Suns are 5-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Suns odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 231.5. Before making any Suns vs. Knicks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Knicks vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -5

Knicks vs. Suns Over-Under: 231.5 points

Knicks vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -200, New York +166

NYK: The Knicks have hit the Team Total Over in 54 of their last 89 games

PHX: The Suns have hit the 1H money line in 45 of their last 76 games



Why the Suns can cover

Forward Kevin Durant is an exceptional bucket-getter. Durant's jumper is so pure from anywhere on the floor due to his range. The 13-time All-Star also piles up rebounds with no problem, and Durant ranks fifth in the NBA in points (30.8) with 6.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. On Dec. 5 against the Lakers, Durant finished with 31 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Guard Devin Booker has a high IQ to pair with his natural skills. Booker scans the floor extremely well as a facilitator while owning such an effortless shooting stroke. The Kentucky product racks up 28.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per contest. He's scored 30-plus points in three of his last five games, including on Wednesday when Booker dropped 34 points and 12 assists.

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson continues to be a reliable difference-maker who excels at getting into the lane while using his jumper to space the floor. The 27-year-old leads the team in points (24.6) and assists (5.7). Additionally, he shoots 42% from downtown. In the Nov. 26 game against the Suns, Brunson notched 35 points, six boards, and eight assists.

Forward Julius Randle is a relentless force who has solid ball handles to blow past opposing defenders and get into the lane. The Kentucky product is averaging 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per contest. He's tallied 13 double-doubles thus far, and in his last outing, Randle totaled 32 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

