Each of the NBA's 30 teams is in action on Monday evening, with an intriguing matchup set to unfold in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Timberwolves host the New York Knicks in a cross-conference tilt. Minnesota is 5-5 overall and 4-3 at home this season, including a win over Houston its last matchup. New York is 4-5 overall and 1-3 on the road after four losses in the last five games. Quentin Grimes (foot) is listed as questionable for the Knicks, with Mitchell Robinson (knee) ruled out. Rudy Gobert (protocols) is out for the Timberwolves.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves spread: Timberwolves -4.5

Knicks vs. Timberwolves over/under: 231.5 points

Knicks vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -190, New York +158

NYK: The Knicks are 4-5 against the spread this season

MINN: The Timberwolves are 4-6 against the spread this season

Why the Knicks can cover



New York has potential edges on both ends. The Knicks are excellent on the offensive glass, grabbing 31.9% of missed shots, and New York is shooting 54.2% from inside the 3-point arc. New York also has three players averaging at least 18 points per game, and Minnesota is last in the NBA in assists allowed. The Wolves are also allowing opponents to shoot 37% from 3-point range this season, and New York is stingy on defense.

Opponents are shooting only 43.1% from the floor and 49.1% from 2-point range against the Knicks, ranking in the top five in both areas, and New York is yielding only 23.0 free attempts per game. Minnesota is shooting only 33.1% from beyond the 3-point arc on offense this season, and the Timberwolves have a weakness in ball security, committing 16.1 turnovers per contest.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota is playing quite well on defense to begin the season. The Timberwolves are in the top 10 of the NBA in defensive efficiency, giving up only 1.09 points per possession through 10 games. That includes top-five marks in 2-point efficiency allowed (49.6%) and field goal efficiency allowed (44.2%), and Minnesota is forcing 15.6 turnovers per game. New York is in the bottom third of the NBA in free throw creation and 3-point accuracy, furthering a strong defensive projection for Minnesota.

On the other side, the Timberwolves are in the top 10 of the NBA in assists (26.2 per game) and 2-point shooting (55.8%), with a pair of players averaging at least 22 points per game. Minnesota is also facing a New York defense that is last in 3-pointers allowed per game (14.9), and the Knicks are in the bottom 10 of the NBA in turnover creation, steals and assist prevention.

