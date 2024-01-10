LeBron James has switched teams in the world of trading cards, and it has led to what will be a highly-coveted card releasing next week. On Wednesday, Fanatics announced that James had signed on with its trading card division. He and his son, USC's Bronny James, will be appearing together on an exclusive card very soon.

James had previously been signed with Upper Deck, but the NBA megastar signed with Fanatics after that deal ended. As part of a new line of cards releasing soon, James and Bronny will be featured side-by-side on a one-of-one card that will be available on Jan. 19.

The new card will show LeBron James on one side in his St. Vincent-St. Mary uniform, and Bronny will be on the other side as a member of the USC Trojans.

The trading card market has surged in recent years, and this new card from Fanatics will likely draw an incredibly high price. James has already said his goal is to play alongside Bronny, a freshman at USC, before retiring from the NBA.

James is now in his 21st season at the NBA level, and he is still performing at a high level while averaging 25.1 points, 7.5 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game. As a freshman with the Trojans, Bronny James has played in five games after recovering from a heart procedure, and he is averaging 6.7 points per contest.