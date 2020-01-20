Lakers vs. Celtics odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, MLK Day predictions from advanced computer model

The Boston Celtics will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Garden in one of the marquee matchups on the MLK Day NBA schedule. Boston is 27-14 overall and 16-5 at home, while Los Angeles is 34-8 overall and 18-3 on the road. The Celtics have lost six of their last eight games. The Lakers have won 10 of their last 11 games and have the best road record in the NBA. Los Angeles is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Lakers odds, while the over-under is set at 226. Before entering any Lakers vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Celtics fell 123-119 to Phoenix on Saturday. Marcus Smart shot 11-for-22 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points, eight dimes and five boards in the defeat. He set a franchise record for 3-point field goals made and established a new career high in scoring, but Boston still lost its third consecutive game. The Celtics have lost three of their last five home games after winning 14 of their first 16.

Kemba Walker (knee) and Jaylen Brown (thumb) did not play on Saturday. Both are expected to return tonight.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was able to win over Houston on Saturday, 124-115. It was another big night for LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 12 assists along with five rebounds. Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, 17 in the second half.

Anthony Davis is expected to return tonight from a five-game layoff because of a tailbone injury.

