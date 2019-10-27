Lakers vs. Hornets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Lakers vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
L.A. Lakers (home) vs. Charlotte (away)
Current Records: L.A. Lakers 1-1; Charlotte 1-1
Last Season Records: L.A. Lakers 37-45; Charlotte 39-43
What to Know
Charlotte has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on the L.A. Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. The Hornets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.
Charlotte's and Minnesota's matchup last week was up for grabs at halftime, but Charlotte was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Charlotte suffered a grim 121-99 defeat to Minnesota. Charlotte was down by 103-81 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
As for the L.A. Lakers, they had a rough outing against the L.A. Clippers last Tuesday, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. The Lakers came out on top against Utah by a score of 95-86. That's another feather in the cap for the Lakers, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
The L.A. Lakers' win lifted them to 1-1 while Charlotte's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if the Lakers can repeat their recent success or if the Hornets bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $64.00
Odds
The Lakers are a big 13-point favorite against the Hornets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
Series History
Charlotte have won five out of their last eight games against L.A. Lakers.
- Mar 29, 2019 - L.A. Lakers 129 vs. Charlotte 115
- Dec 15, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 128 vs. Charlotte 100
- Jan 05, 2018 - Charlotte 108 vs. L.A. Lakers 94
- Dec 09, 2017 - L.A. Lakers 110 vs. Charlotte 99
- Feb 28, 2017 - Charlotte 109 vs. L.A. Lakers 104
- Dec 20, 2016 - Charlotte 117 vs. L.A. Lakers 113
- Jan 31, 2016 - Charlotte 101 vs. L.A. Lakers 82
- Dec 28, 2015 - Charlotte 108 vs. L.A. Lakers 98
