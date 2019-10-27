Lakers vs. Hornets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

L.A. Lakers (home) vs. Charlotte (away)

Current Records: L.A. Lakers 1-1; Charlotte 1-1

Last Season Records: L.A. Lakers 37-45; Charlotte 39-43

What to Know

Charlotte has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on the L.A. Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. The Hornets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

Charlotte's and Minnesota's matchup last week was up for grabs at halftime, but Charlotte was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Charlotte suffered a grim 121-99 defeat to Minnesota. Charlotte was down by 103-81 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

As for the L.A. Lakers, they had a rough outing against the L.A. Clippers last Tuesday, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. The Lakers came out on top against Utah by a score of 95-86. That's another feather in the cap for the Lakers, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.

The L.A. Lakers' win lifted them to 1-1 while Charlotte's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if the Lakers can repeat their recent success or if the Hornets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $64.00

Odds

The Lakers are a big 13-point favorite against the Hornets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Charlotte have won five out of their last eight games against L.A. Lakers.