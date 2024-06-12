The Dallas Mavericks looks to avoid an 0-3 series hole when they host the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals. The Mavs dropped the first two games of the series in Boston, failing to score over 100 points in either game. The lack of scoring is new for the Mavs, who averaged 117.9 points per game during the regular season. From a DFS perspective, point guard Luka Doncic has carried the Mavericks thus far, while Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown have all been consistent producers for Boston.

In Game 2, Kaylor highlighted Boston guard Jrue Holiday as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Holiday had 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block, returning 50.8 points on DraftKings and 49.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Game 3 on Wednesday, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Holiday. The former UCLA standout was acquired by Boston as part of the offseason trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, and he has fit in with the Celtics seamlessly. Holiday's offensive numbers took a dip during the regular season, but he remains highly productive on that end, in addition to being one of the best defensive players in the league.

Holiday has been one of the most productive players in the NBA Finals thus far. Through two games, he is averaging 19 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and one steal per game. Kaylor is expecting similar output from Holiday in Game 3.

Another part of Kaylor's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Doncic. In his NBA Finals debut, Doncic didn't disappoint with 30 points, 10 rebounds and a pair of steals. He followed that up with 32 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals in Game 2. Doncic has eight triple doubles during the postseason, and has recorded a double-double in 15 of the 19 playoff games the Mavs have played.

While the Mavs have struggled as a team on the offensive end, Doncic has been a consistent producer. If Dallas wants to avoid falling into the dreaded 0-3 hole, the 25-year-old point guard will have to be at the top of his game. Because of this, Kaylor believes Doncic's DFS floor is higher than almost every other player's DFS ceiling in Game 3. See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks right here.

