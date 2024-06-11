Dallas Mavericks superstar is expected to receive a painkilling injection before the start of Game 3 of the NBA Finals to deal with a thoratic contusion, according to multiple reports. He had the same treatment prior to Sunday's Game 2 loss in Boston.

He sustained the initial chest injury during Game 1, per ESPN. The Mavericks listed Doncic as questionable for Game 2 with the contusion, but he ultimately played through the injury. Doncic finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the Mavericks 105-98 loss to the Celtics in Game 2. Now the Mavericks find themselves down 2-0 in the series as Game 3 picks up in Dallas on Wednesday.

Though the injury didn't keep Doncic out of Game 2, he could be seen laboring in the game, especially in the fourth quarter where he appeared to be out of gas. The expectation is that he'll receive another injection prior to Game 3. When asked about the injury on Tuesday, Doncic said he "feels good," so it doesn't sound like he's too concerned about the chest pain limiting him.

This is just the latest in injuries that Doncic has been dealing without throughout the Mavericks' postseason run. He's been dealing with a knee injury since the first round and picked up an ankle injury along the way, too. But he hasn't missed any time, and the Mavericks can't afford him to, either.

So far in the NBA Finals, Doncic has been the only player who has gotten anything going on offense for the Mavericks, as Kyrie Irving and other role players have struggled to combat Boston's stifling defense. PJ Washington and Derrick Jones Jr. have not been as effective from 3-point range as they were in the previous rounds of the playoffs, and Irving hasn't made a 3-pointer yet. Doncic is the only player on the Mavs roster who has made multiple 3s in this series, highlighting the struggles of Dallas' offense.

Seeing has Doncic got the same injection before Game 2, getting one ahead of Game 3 likely won't impact his production, but he'll need his teammates to step up so he doesn't have to shoulder all the offensive responsibility. This is where Irving should be stepping naturally, but he's struggled to get by the multiple lengthy and strong defenders the Celtics deploy. Doncic may have another 30-plus-point game, but if Irving can't get going and role players don't start knocking down shots, then it won't matter much, as the Mavericks could be staring at a sweep if they're not careful.

Looking for more NBA coverage? John Gonzalez, Bill Reiter, Ashley Nicole Moss and special guests dive deep into the league's biggest storylines daily on the Beyond the Arc podcast.