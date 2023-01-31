The Los Angeles Lakers visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks on Tuesday evening. The cross-conference matchup will be showcased on the national stage, and the Lakers will be playing in New York for the second time in as many days. New York is on regular rest and bringing a 27-24 overall mark and 12-13 home record into the contest. Mitchell Robinson (thumb) is out for the Knicks, with the injury report for the Lakers uncertain on the back-to-back, though LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot) are considered day-to-day after missing Monday's game.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as the 2-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 237 in the latest Lakers vs. Knicks odds. Before locking in any Knicks vs. Lakers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Lakers vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -2

Lakers vs. Knicks over/under: 237 points

Lakers vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -130, Lakers +110

LAL: The Lakers are 4-4 against the spread with no rest

NYK: The Knicks are 9-14-2 against the spread in home games

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers have strengths on both ends of the floor. Los Angeles ranks in the top five of the NBA in free throw attempts, averaging more than 25 per game, and the Lakers are also in the top five in both fast break points and points in the paint. The Lakers commit a turnover on fewer than 14% of offensive possessions, and New York forces only 12.9 turnovers per game on defense. Beyond that, the Knicks have lost five of their last seven games, and New York has an ugly 124.6 defensive rating in those seven contests.

On the defensive end, the Lakers are above-average in field goal percentage allowed, and Los Angeles is holding opponents to less than 35% 3-point shooting this season. The Lakers also give up fewer than 23 free throw attempts per game, and the Knicks land in the bottom third of the NBA in field goal percentage, 2-point percentage, 3-point percentage, free throw percentage and assists per game on offense.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York has the significant edge on paper when it comes to full-season offensive metrics, as the Knicks are scoring 115.1 points per 100 possessions to rank in the top eight of the NBA. The Knicks are led by three different players averaging at least 20 points per game, and Julius Randle sits atop the team leaderboard with 24.7 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. Randle ranks in the top eight of the NBA in rebounding, and he is averaging 28.5 points and 13.4 rebounds per contest over the last 20 games.

Jalen Brunson provides a strong punch on the perimeter, scoring 22.5 points and dishing out 6.2 assists per game, and the Knicks are in the top three of the NBA in free throw creation (25.6 attempts per game), offensive rebound rate (32.7%), and second-chance points (17.5 per game). The Knicks take care of the ball with a turnover on only 13.2% of offensive possessions, and New York generates more than 52 points in the paint per game. Los Angeles is below-average in overall defensive efficiency and in the bottom five in turnover creation.

