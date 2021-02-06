Who's Playing

Detroit @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Detroit 5-17; Los Angeles 17-6

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Staples Center. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a win while the Pistons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between Detroit and the Phoenix Suns on Friday was not a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 109-92 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Detroit was down 87-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Detroit was small forward Jerami Grant (21 points).

Meanwhile, the Lakers took their contest against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday by a conclusive 114-93 score. Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 27 points, ten assists, and ten boards.

The Pistons are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Detroit's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Detroit is now 5-17 while Los Angeles sits at 17-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Detroit has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Los Angeles' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 103.6. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Detroit have won six out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.