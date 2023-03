Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Minnesota 32-32; Los Angeles 30-33

What to Know

This Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.52 points per matchup. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. Minnesota is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

The Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 108-101 on Tuesday. Minnesota's small forward Jaden McDaniels filled up the stat sheet, picking up 20 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Los Angeles beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-117 on Wednesday. The Lakers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Austin Reaves led the charge as he had 19 points.

Their wins bumped Minnesota to 32-32 and Los Angeles to 30-33. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Minnesota and Los Angeles clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a slight 1-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Minnesota have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Los Angeles.