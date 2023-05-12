The Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors in a potential series-clinching contest on Friday night. After securing two straight wins in this 2023 NBA playoff series, Los Angeles couldn't end things in Game 5. On Wednesday night, Golden State defended its home court and won 121-106. Forward Anthony Davis (head) is listed as questionable for the Lakers.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Lakers odds. The over/under for total points is 221. Before making any Lakers vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Warriors and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Lakers vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Lakers spread: Los Angeles -2.5

Warriors vs. Lakers over/under: 221 points

Warriors vs. Lakers money line: Golden State +118, Los Angeles -140

GS: The Warriors are 35-15-1 ATS in their last 51 Friday games

LAL: The Lakers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games following an ATS loss



Why the Lakers can cover

Forward LeBron James has an unbelievable ability to impact the game in many different ways. James can be unstoppable when he's attacking downhill and has the power to absorb contact in the paint. The 19-time All-Star is leading the team in points (22.8) along with 10.1 rebounds and five assists per game in the 2023 NBA playoffs. In Game 4, James logged 27 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Guard Austin Reaves has smooth handles and is fearless with the ball in his hands. Reaves uses his solid vision as a facilitator while owning a reliable jumper. The Oklahoma product is fourth on the team in scoring (14.7) and third in assists (4.2) in the postseason. In Game 5, Reaves finished with 15 points, seven boards, and five assists.

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry has been the best player for the Warriors throughout the entire season. Curry will let it fly from anywhere on the court and owns great playmaking skills to get his teammates involved. The Davidson product has dished out at least eight assists in three of his last four games. Curry is putting up a team-best 30.3 points in the playoffs, with 5.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. In Game 4, he racked up a triple-double of 31 points, 10 boards, and 14 assists.

Forward Draymond Green is the enforcer and energetic leader on the floor. Green is an elite, versatile defender who does a phenomenal job passing the ball. The four-time All-Star is first on the team in rebounds (7.2) and steals (1.2) per game in the postseason, to go along with 9.5 points and 6.7 assists. In his last matchup, Green totaled 20 points, 10 boards, and four assists.

How to make Warriors vs. Lakers picks

