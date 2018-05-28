Lakers, Warriors to bring LiAngelo Ball in for 2018 NBA Draft workouts

LaVar Ball has made it known that he hopes all three of his sons will one day play for the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, of course, is already there, having just finished his rookie season with an appearance on All-Rookie Second Team. Next up is LiAngelo, the middle of the three brothers.

It seems a long shot that the 19-year-old will get drafted, but he will at the very least get a pre-draft workout with the Lakers. He'll get his chance to impress the Lakers' brass on Tuesday, when he joins five other players in the workout.

#LakeShow draft workouts will pick up again following the Memorial Day holiday with six more prospects visiting the @UCLAHealthTC pic.twitter.com/pnQeKDQlZ6 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 26, 2018

The obvious goal for the Ball family is to get LiAngelo on the Lakers, but there are no guarantees in the NBA, and even his brother Lonzo worked out for more teams than just Los Angeles. So it shouldn't be a surprise to hear that he also has a workout scheduled with the Warriors.

Sources: LiAngelo Ball, who will work out for the Lakers on Tuesday, has a workout scheduled with the Golden State Warriors on June 10. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 28, 2018

After getting into some legal trouble in China while there with UCLA, LiAngelo left the school to turn pro and play in Lithuania with the youngest Ball brother, LaMelo. The two did not last the entire season, however, with LaVar pulling them from the team after a dispute with the coach.

These workouts give LiAngelo Ball a chance to prove himself against other top players in his class and potentially impress someone along the way. If it doesn't work out in the NBA, it still seems he'll have a chance to play professionally somewhere next season.