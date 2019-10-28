LeBron James among the nearly 200,000 people displaced by latest California wildfires
The Lakers star was forced to evacuate his home over the weekend
LeBron James and his family are among the many California residents currently displaced by the wildfires blazing through the northern and central parts of the state. The Lakers star tweeted early Monday morning that he was forced to evacuate his home in Los Angeles and seek shelter elsewhere due to the raging fires, which he said were "no joke."
James shared that he was looking for a place to stay but was having a difficult time finding any available lodging, though he apparently solved that problem shortly after sending the initial tweet.
Shortly after finding a place to stay, James made sure to send well wishes to others affected by the fires. He also thanked first responders for their efforts in combatting the flames and assisting those in need. Two firefighters have been injured by the blaze, one requiring an emergency airlift to a hospital to treat serious burns, according to CBS News.
The fires have burned tens of thousands of acres in Northern and Central California and have forced nearly 200,000 people to be evacuated from their homes, CBS News reports. Severe winds up to 75 miles per hour have escalated the situation. Nearly one million people are expected to lose power this week due to the fires.
