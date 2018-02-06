LeBron James reportedly won't waive no-trade clause; to play out season with Cavs
Unsurprisingly, LeBron James has every intent on finishing out the season in Cleveland
LeBron James and the Cavaliers are struggling this season. As the franchise has dealt with more drama that typically surrounds a James-led team, including constant discussion on whether he will leave Cleveland at season's end, the unthinkable question arose: Would the Cavs ever consider dealing LeBron if he was willing to waive his no-trade clause?
James is the greatest player of his generation, and arguably still the best player in the world. Why would the Cavs ever dare trade him? Weirder things have happened in the NBA before, but this won't be one of them. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, James will not waive his no-trade clause.
This isn't particularly surprising news. James has always been about being in control of his own future and making his own decisions. While he could easily control his destination -- if he did want a trade -- that just isn't his style. He's going to play this out to the end and then make his decision in free agency like always.
It's crazy to think the idea of James being traded is even coming up, but that's just the kind of season the Cavs are in right now -- non-stop drama everywhere they turn.
