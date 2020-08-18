Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Will a permanent NBA play-in game significantly affect how teams play? ( 2:19 )

LeBron James takes great care with his fashion choices in public, but he might want a mulligan on the new uniforms from Space Jam: A New Legacy. The first glimpse at what the Tune Squad will be wearing was unveiled on Monday, and the reactions haven't exactly been stellar. It makes sense. Aside from the bizarre blue and orange color scheme, the jersey almost looks like it has a bullseye jutting out of James' side.

The uniforms from the original Space Jam were hardly iconic, but they worked in an understated sort of way. The logo was confined to the center of the jersey. Otherwise? Clean blue and white. The jerseys aren't the attraction here. They shouldn't be the wildest thing on a court that includes Bugs Bunny, and yet, here we are.

Fortunately, if the uniforms are the only misstep, the movie is probably in pretty good shape. Aside from James, it will feature Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Kyle Kuzma, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike in unspecified roles, though presumably, many will have their talents stolen by the MonStars (or this version's equivalents). Don Cheadle leads the non-basketball portion of the cast, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is involved as a producer.

The talent here is strong, and the bar is pretty low. Nobody is asking for The Godfather, but with Looney Tunes. These jerseys are disappointing, but so long as we get 90 minutes of LeBron dunking on aliens, the movie will work out just fine.