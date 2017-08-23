LOOK: Kyrie Irving to wear No. 11 for Boston Celtics, his old number in high school

Kyrie Irving is not only switching teams thanks to the mega-trade that went down on Tuesday night, he's also switching numbers.

The All-Star point guard who wore No. 2 during his time in Cleveland is switching to No. 11 for his Boston tenure, the Celtics Instagram feed subtly made public on Wednesday morning.

Kyrie has picked his new jersey number: pic.twitter.com/HEVnb5jvQX — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) August 23, 2017

Irving made the No. 2 famous in Cleveland, but in Boston, that number is associated with Red Auerbach -- the Hall of Fame coach who had the number retired as a way of signifying that Auerbach was second only to Walter Brown as the most significant person in the history of the Celtics organization.

As fate would have it, Irving has previously wore the No. 11 in high school, when he did so for the St. Patrick High School Fighting Celtics.