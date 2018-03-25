LOOK: LeBron James obliterates two Nets players with a ferocious dunk

Throughout his career, LeBron James has played a continuous game of "can you top this" with himself. He submitted his latest entry on Sunday afternoon.

In the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets, LeBron came down the middle of the lane, took off from the dotted line and dunked on not one, but two Nets before throwing down a monstrous dunk. Joe Harris and Dante Cunningham were the unfortunate victims.

Here's another look, from a slightly wider angle -- but still just as incredible.

And even more angles ... it's worth it.

James had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists in the first quarter alone, getting a jump-start on yet another potential triple-double.

Despite being 33 years old and in his 15th NBA season, The King continues to look and play like he's still in the heart of his prime. Truly amazing.