LOOK: LeBron James obliterates two Nets players with a ferocious dunk
We all need access to the fountain of youth that LeBron has discovered
Throughout his career, LeBron James has played a continuous game of "can you top this" with himself. He submitted his latest entry on Sunday afternoon.
In the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets, LeBron came down the middle of the lane, took off from the dotted line and dunked on not one, but two Nets before throwing down a monstrous dunk. Joe Harris and Dante Cunningham were the unfortunate victims.
Here's another look, from a slightly wider angle -- but still just as incredible.
And even more angles ... it's worth it.
James had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists in the first quarter alone, getting a jump-start on yet another potential triple-double.
Despite being 33 years old and in his 15th NBA season, The King continues to look and play like he's still in the heart of his prime. Truly amazing.
-
How to watch Jazz vs. Warriors
The hot Jazz take on the injured Warriors in a potential first-round playoff matchup
-
How to watch Knicks vs. Wizards
The lowly Knicks travel to Washington to take on the Wizards
-
Wall returns to full-contact practice
John Wall could be nearing a return now that the Wizards have him practicing in full-contact...
-
NBA DFS, Mar. 25: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
How to watch Cavs vs. Nets
The suddenly surging Cavaliers are taking on the lowly Nets in an early Sunday game
-
NBA Saturday news, updates, highlights
Catch up on all of Saturday's scores, news, highlights