LOOK: LeBron's tweet calling Trump a bum is the most retweeted athlete post in 2017

LeBron James is one of the most influential athletes in the world, so it stands to reason that he would have one of the most seen tweets of 2017, Twitter announced this week. That tweet happened to be one criticizing President Donald Trump.

As most people know, when a team wins a championship, they visit the White House for a nice little photo op and speech from the president about perseverance and overcoming adversity. The Warriors -- and Stephen Curry in particular -- however, wanted nothing to do with the visit. In September, after the Warriors refused an invite to the White House, Trump decided to tell them that he didn't want them there at any rate.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Curry wasn't hesitating, he just didn't want to go. James saw right through this, and he took it upon himself to reply.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

James isn't known for his politics, if anything, he's known for staying out of them -- so this tweet caught a lot of eyes. Over 1.5 million people liked it, and it was retweeted 660,638 times as of Dec. 5.

James has just shy of 40 million followers on Twitter, so naturally a ton of people saw it. His following, in conjunction with the five degrees of separation rule, PLUS the tweet involving Trump -- it's no surprise that this tweet was as popular as it was. James has been among several NBA players and coaches outspoken about United States leadership, and his frustration clearly bubbled over here.