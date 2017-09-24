Steph Curry responds to Trump's comments: 'That's not what leaders do'

Stephen Curry's comments Friday at Golden State Warriors media day that he didn't want to go to the White House have sparked a much bigger discussion than he probably ever could have imagined.

The world woke up Saturday morning to President Trump's tweets rescinding Curry's invitation, which in turn led to players such as LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Kobe Bryant responding with their own tweets, and eventually both the Warriors and NBA commissioner Adam Silver releasing statements.

Now, Curry himself has shared his thoughts on the situation, saying it was "surreal," and lamenting that Trump's actions are "not what leaders do." Via the Washington Post:

"It's surreal, to be honest," Curry said after that practice had concluded at the team's facility in downtown Oakland. "I don't know why he feels the need to target certain individuals, rather than others. "I have an idea of why, but it's kind of beneath a leader of a country to go that route. That's not what leaders do."

Curry also joked that he's unlikely to get a tee time with Trump.

"I've played golf with President Obama," Curry said. "I'm pretty sure I won't get a tee time invite during this regime."

While the Warriors were, according to Curry, set to discuss the decision to attend the White House as a team, it appears the decision has been made for them, and they will not be attending during their scheduled trip to Washington in February.