Warriors release statement in response to Trump rescinding White House invitation

The Warriors' invitation to the White House was rescinded by Donald Trump early Saturday morning. Trump took exception to comments made by Stephen Curry on not wanting to visit the White House and let his feelings known in a tweet. Members of the NBA have been responding since this happened.

The Warriors, who had planned on having a meeting about visiting the White House, put out an official statement in response to Trump's statement. They are disappointed that they were unable to make their own decision, but respect the President's decision to not invite them. Golden State also stands in support of its players' right to express their beliefs.

While we intended to meet as a team at the first opportunity we had this morning to collaboratively discuss a potential visit to the White House, we accept that President Trump has made it clear that we are not invited. We believe there is nothing more American than our citizens having the right to express themselves freely on matters important to them. We're disappointed that we did not have an opportunity during this process to share our views or have open dialogue on issues impacting our communities that we felt would be important to raise. In lieu of a visit to the White House, we have decided that we'll constructively use our trip to the nation's capital in February to celebrate equality, diversity, and inclusion - the values that we embrace as an organization.

The Warriors have chosen to stand with their players and the rest of the NBA here. They will be using their lost chance at visiting the White House to do something positive in the community.