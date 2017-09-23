LeBron calls Trump a 'bum,' other NBA players react after Warriors' rescinded invite

LeBron comes to Stephen Curry and the Warriors' defense after Trump rescinded their White House visit.

LeBron James has never been afraid to show criticism toward President Donald Trump. Now that Trump has rescinded his invitation to the White House following comments made by Stephen Curry, James has once again taken a shot at the president.

James went on Twitter to express is feelings toward Trump, calling him a bum and saying that vising the White House is no longer the honor it once was with Trump now in office.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

James has always been vocal against Trump and his presidency. He once called him the "so called" President and directed criticism toward him during the Charlottesville riots. This continues a trend by not only James, but the NBA as a whole to speak out when they feel it's necessary.

Many other players came to Curry's support as well, including former teammates:

😂😂😂😂 — David West (@D_West30) September 23, 2017

You won't @ him tho 😴😴😴 https://t.co/6qoP5zoe0y — James Michael McAdoo (@jamesmcadoo) September 23, 2017

Other players across the league also chimed in:

The things this trump guy says sheesh — Jordan McRae (@JordyMac52) September 23, 2017

How you gonna withdraw an invite that somebody already said they weren't attending? 🤔🤡 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) September 23, 2017

With everything that's going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who's kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017

As members across the league come out in support of Curry, it's become quite clear where the NBA as a whole stands on this situation.