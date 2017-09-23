LeBron calls Trump a 'bum,' other NBA players react after Warriors' rescinded invite
LBJ, CP3 and other players around the league show support for Steph Curry and the Warriors on Twitter
LeBron James has never been afraid to show criticism toward President Donald Trump. Now that Trump has rescinded his invitation to the White House following comments made by Stephen Curry, James has once again taken a shot at the president.
James went on Twitter to express is feelings toward Trump, calling him a bum and saying that vising the White House is no longer the honor it once was with Trump now in office.
U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017
James has always been vocal against Trump and his presidency. He once called him the "so called" President and directed criticism toward him during the Charlottesville riots. This continues a trend by not only James, but the NBA as a whole to speak out when they feel it's necessary.
Many other players came to Curry's support as well, including former teammates:
Other players across the league also chimed in:
As members across the league come out in support of Curry, it's become quite clear where the NBA as a whole stands on this situation.
