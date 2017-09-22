Stephen Curry says Warriors can 'send a statement' by skipping White House visit

Aside from the whole Kevin Durant social media saga, one of the biggest storylines for the Golden State Warriors heading into training camp is whether or not they will go to the White House to celebrate their championship.

Stephen Curry was almost immediately asked about the decision Friday on ESPN's "The Jump," and noted that while the team will decide together, he said that personally he does not want to go.

Curry: Obviously, you don't wanna rush to a decision on understanding the magnitude of what this means. We have an opportunity to send a statement that hopefully encourages unity, encourages us to appreciate what it means to be American, and stand for something. So whatever your opinion is on either side, that's what we wanna take advantage of this opportunity. Rachel Nichols: You're saying you have the opportunity to stand for something by not going? Curry: Yeah, for me, that's gonna be my vote when we meet with the team. But it is a collective, it's not just me, it's not just KD, it's about the whole team and what we were able to accomplish as a team, and the opportunity that has historically been afforded to championship teams. So we'll have that conversation obviously, and we'll do it as a group, and we'll have one voice. But if you wanna know what I'm voting, Ima tell you that.

Curry later added while on the podium during the team's media day, "I don't wanna go."

Stephen Curry doesn't hold back on whether he'll vote to visit White House. pic.twitter.com/n2PBAtYQdA — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 22, 2017

Curry's full answer from the podium:

"I don't wanna go. That's the nucleus of my belief. It's not just me going to the White House. If it was, this would be a pretty short conversation. But it's the organization, it's the team. It's hard to say, because I don't know exactly what we're gonna do. If we do go, if we don't, whatever. My beliefs stay the same. So I'll have a better answer to that once I can understand where the group is too."

A number of NBA players and coaches have been critical of President Trump in recent months, with Curry's teammate Durant saying, "I don't respect who's in office right now" during an interview with ESPN back in August.