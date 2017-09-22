Golden State Warriors undecided about White House visit, will decide as a team
Although Durant's made his stance clear, the team still plans to convene about the topic this fall for a decision
The NBA champion Golden State Warriors are still undecided about visiting the Trump White House but intend to meet and make a decision as a team sometime this fall, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported.
A formal invitation from President Donald Trump has yet to be extended. According to the ESPN report, the NBA has stayed in close contact with the White House and an invitation will likely come -- but only if the Warriors intend to accept as a group.
While coach Steve Kerr noted the team will make a group decision, NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant made it clear last month he's out and added he doesn't respect whose in office.
"I don't agree with what he agrees with, so my voice is going to be heard by not doing that," Durant said of President Trump. "That's just me personally, but if I know my guys well enough, they'll all agree with me."
Whether the team takes the trip, Kerr says he'll encourage his players to make the decision without input from the league.
"The league isn't going to tell us what to do," Kerr said. "They know it's our decision and that, for me, really, it's the players' decision. I will put my two cents in, but the players, they're the ones who won the championship, they're the ones who did all the work, and they're the ones who will be very responsible for everything that we do. As a staff, we try to guide them on the floor. But in the end, to me, it's all about the players. Everything we do is about the players."
-
Knicks prez: Melo will be on team Monday
The Knicks intend to have Melo in training camp with the team for media day/training camp
-
Knicks GM omits Melo from open letter
Last month, Knicks team president also omitted Melo's name from a similar open letter to f...
-
The most interesting teams in the NBA
The Sixers aren't championship contenders yet, but there is no more fascinating team
-
LISTEN: Lillard impresses with freestyle
The Blazers guard was a guest on the Sirius XM radio show 'Sway in the Morning'
-
LOOK: Lakers get lucrative patch deal
L.A. reached a three-year jersey ad patch deal with Wish, a San Francisco-based e-commerce...
-
Bulls mulling Wade buyout
John Paxson doesn't intend to buy Wade out without some sort of compromise from the 3-time...
Add a Comment