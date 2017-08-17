Durant to skip Warriors White House visit: 'I don't respect who's in office right now'

NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant doesn't intend to make a visit to the White House when the Warriors make their way to the nation's capital on Feb. 28, telling ESPN he "won't do that" because he doesn't respect who is in office.

Durant, who is in Washington, D.C. as part of Kevin Durant day, said he fundamentally doesn't agree with President Trump and his decision to skip the White House visit is a means of him making a statement.

"I don't agree with what he agrees with, so my voice is going to be heard by not doing that," Durant said. "That's just me personally, but if I know my guys well enough, they'll all agree with me."

Although the Warriors have yet to be extended a formal invitation to the White House, Durant says he's ready to take a stance -- even if it's just him -- because of Trump's reaction to the Charlottesville violence, among other things, which also includes what he feels has been a "divisive" presidency.

"I feel ever since he's got into office, or since he ran for the presidency, our country has been so divided and it's not a coincidence. When [Barack] Obama was in office, things were looking up. We had so much hope in our communities where I come from because we had a black president, and that was a first.

"So, to see that, and to be where we are now, it just felt like we took a turn for the worse, man. It all comes from who is in the administration. It comes from the top -- leadership trickles down to the rest of us. So, you know, if we have someone in office that doesn't care about all people, then we won't go anywhere as a country. In my opinion, until we get him out of here, we won't see any progress."

Durant joins LeBron James, among others, who have been active in voicing their opinion and speaking out against Trump, who has been criticized for his handling of the Charlottesville violence. Durant also encouraged other athletes to speak up and voice their opinion because of the influence they have.