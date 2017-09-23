Adam Silver responds to Trump's remarks, says he's 'proud' of players for speaking out
Silver said he was hoping Warriors would get chance to share their views directly with the President
Perhaps it should have been expected, but when Steph Curry said Friday afternoon at Golden State Warriors media day that he didn't want to go to the White House, it didn't seem like the type of comment that would inspire an entire day's worth of responses.
But of course it has, with President Trump disinviting him early Saturday morning on Twitter, which sparked a number of NBA players, including LeBron James and Chris Paul, to fire back with their own tweets. Eventually, the Warriors put out a statement, and now, so too has NBA commissioner Adam Silver.
Silver noted Saturday evening that he was "disappointed" that the Warriors won't go to the White House, as he saw it as a chance for the players to share their disagreements directly with the President. However, he also noted that "more importantly," he was proud of players for speaking out.
With the Warriors' scheduled trip to Washington D.C. not until February, don't expect this storyline to go away anytime soon.
