LOOK: Nikola Jokic breaks microphone before Game 4 press conference, pretends he didn't
It was pretty clear who the culprit was
Nikola Jokic notched himself a triple double in the Nuggets' Game 4 win on Sunday, but one stat won't find its way into the box score. Along with his 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, Jokic also had one broken microphone.
Before talking to reporters following the 116-112 over the Blazers, Jokic struggled with the microphone on the podium. He eventually broke it off its stand. Afterwards, Jokic stared at the microphone in distress before someone came over to help him out. There are mic drops, and then there's this.
The best part was Jokic saying "someone broke it," like he didn't just literally break it off while cameras were rolling. Jokic was able to pull it together long enough to do his press conference. The mic breaking was ultimately the only mistake he made all night.
The Nuggets have a pivotal Game 5 against the Blazers coming up on Tuesday, as the series heads back to Denver. Jokic and the Nuggets have proven to be a serious problem for the Blazers and their lauded backcourt.
