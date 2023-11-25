Victor Wembanyama has a long last name. The entire basketball world is still getting used to the 10-letter word we so frequently shorten to "Wemby" out of convenience, but there are certain people you'd expect to get it right every time. Multiple sets of eyes typically ensure that any name is spelled correctly in print media, for example, and any business partners of the league of Wembanyama himself should obviously go to great lengths to ensure proper spelling.

But the one institution you'd assume would always get the name right would be the team that employs him: the Spurs themselves. And yet, somehow, the team managed to misfire when it produced his jersey for Friday night's game against the Golden State Warriors with the wrong spelling. It is not, in fact, spelled "Wembanyana," as the jersey he had on in the first half would have us believe.

It was corrected at some point during the second quarter, with Wembanyama wearing a jersey with his name spelled properly. Ultimately, the gaffe is harmless. It's not as though it disturbed the game, an In-Season Tournament contest against the Warriors.

If anything, it might even create some valuable memorabilia. Cards featuring the incorrect spelling will likely be treated as collector's items, and if the Spurs wanted to auction the jersey itself off to fans, they would no-doubt fetch a bundle. Rarity is the name of the game when it comes to memorabilia, and the Spurs will almost certainly never misspell the name of their franchise player ever again.