Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Dallas 10-5, Los Angeles 6-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Clippers will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Dallas Mavericks at 10:30 p.m. ET on November 25th at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers and the Mavericks are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

After a string of three wins, the Clippers' good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They took a 116-106 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Orleans. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Clippers in their matchups with the Pelicans: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks and the Lakers couldn't quite live up to the 245-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Dallas sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 104-101 win over Los Angeles on Wednesday. Having forecasted a close win for the Mavericks, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Mavericks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kyrie Irving, who scored 28 points along with 6 rebounds, and Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 12 rebounds.

Los Angeles' loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 6-8. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 121.3 points per game. As for Dallas, their victory bumped their record up to 10-5.

The Clippers ended up a good deal behind the Mavericks when the teams last played on November 10th, losing 144-126. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Mavericks' Doncic, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 44 points and 6 assists. Now that the Clippers knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 2-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237 points.

Series History

Los Angeles and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.