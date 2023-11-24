Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: New Orleans 8-7, Los Angeles 6-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $26.00

What to Know

The Clippers are 1-9 against the Pelicans since March of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Los Angeles Clippers will be playing at home against the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Clippers entered their tilt with the Spurs with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Los Angeles walked away with a 109-102 win over San Antonio on Wednesday.

The Clippers can attribute much of their success to Kawhi Leonard, who scored 26 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 13 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact the Pelicans proved on Wednesday. They secured a 117-112 W over Sacramento. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Pelicans.

The last time Los Angeles lost on the road was back two weeks ago. Having now won six straight away games, they've pushed their record up to 6-7. As for New Orleans, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-7 record this season.

Going forward, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played New Orleans.

The Clippers came up short against the Pelicans when the teams last played back in April, falling 122-114. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, who scored 36 points along with 8 assists. Now that the Clippers knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 5.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Clippers slightly, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 224.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.