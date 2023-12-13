Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Clippers and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Kings 70-48.

The Clippers entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Kings step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Sacramento 13-8, Los Angeles 12-10

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Sacramento Kings will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on December 12th at Crypto.com Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard on Tuesday.

The matchup between the Kings and the Nets on Monday hardly resembled the 101-96 effort from their previous meeting. Sacramento walked away with a 131-118 victory over Brooklyn. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Kings.

The Kings' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Malik Monk led the charge by scoring 21 points along with nine assists. Keegan Murray was another key contributor, scoring 24 points.

Meanwhile, the Clippers scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They secured a 132-127 W over Portland. The win was nothing new for the Clippers as they're now sitting on four straight.

Kawhi Leonard was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 34 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Sacramento is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-8 record this season. As for Los Angeles, they pushed their record up to 12-10 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Kings haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Kings are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on Los Angeles against the spread have faith in an upset since their 9-13 ATS record can't hold a candle to Sacramento's 12-9.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Nov 29, 2023 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Sacramento 117

Mar 03, 2023 - Sacramento 128 vs. Los Angeles 127

Feb 24, 2023 - Sacramento 176 vs. Los Angeles 175

Dec 03, 2022 - Sacramento 123 vs. Los Angeles 96

Oct 22, 2022 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Sacramento 109

Apr 09, 2022 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Sacramento 98

Dec 22, 2021 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Sacramento 89

Dec 04, 2021 - Sacramento 104 vs. Los Angeles 99

Dec 01, 2021 - Sacramento 124 vs. Los Angeles 115

Feb 07, 2021 - Sacramento 113 vs. Los Angeles 110

Injury Report for the Clippers

Mason Plumlee: out (Knee)

Joshua Primo: questionable (Knee)

Brandon Boston Jr.: out (Illness)

Moussa Diabate: out (Hip)

Injury Report for the Kings