Utah Jazz @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Utah 30-50, Los Angeles 51-29

Friday, April 12, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Bally Sports SoCal

The Clippers will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena.

The Clippers unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 124-108 bruising from the Suns.

Bones Hyland put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 37 points and nine assists. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four straight games.

Meanwhile, the Jazz had to suffer through a 13-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 124-121 victory over the Rockets on Thursday. Utah's win was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 11 points disadvantage in the spread.

Los Angeles' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 51-29. As for Utah, their victory ended a seven-game drought at home and bumped them up to 30-50.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Clippers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Jazz, though, as they've been averaging 14.9. Given the Clippers' sizable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Clippers took their win against the Jazz in their previous meeting on Friday by a conclusive 131-102. In that contest, the Clippers amassed a halftime lead of 75-42, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Friday.

Los Angeles is a big 14-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 224 points.

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.