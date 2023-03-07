Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Orlando

Current Records: Milwaukee 46-18; Orlando 27-38

What to Know

The Orlando Magic are 6-26 against the Milwaukee Bucks since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Orlando's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Milwaukee at 7 p.m. ET March 7 at Amway Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Magic nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was close but no cigar for Orlando as they fell 122-119 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Orlando had been the slight favorite coming in. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Markelle Fultz, who had 15 points and eight assists in addition to five boards, and guard Franz Wagner, who had 24 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Washington Wizards on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 117-111 victory. It was another big night for the Bucks' power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 13 assists, and ten rebounds. Antetokounmpo now has four triple-doubles this season.

The Magic are now 27-38 while Milwaukee sits at 46-18. Milwaukee is 32-13 after wins this year, and Orlando is 18-19 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 26 out of their last 32 games against Orlando.