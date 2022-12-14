Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Orlando

Current Records: Atlanta 14-14; Orlando 8-20

What to Know

The Orlando Magic have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Atlanta Hawks and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 22 of last year. Orlando will take on Atlanta at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Amway Center after having had a few days off. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

The Toronto Raptors typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Magic proved too difficult a challenge. Orlando took down Toronto 111-99. Orlando's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but center Mo Bamba led the charge as he had 18 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, the Hawks found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 128-103 punch to the gut against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Atlanta was down 102-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard Aaron Holiday, who had 15 points and six assists.

Orlando's victory lifted them to 8-20 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 14-14. We'll see if the Magic can repeat their recent success or if Atlanta bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta have won 16 out of their last 29 games against Orlando.