Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Orlando
Current Records: Atlanta 14-14; Orlando 8-20
What to Know
The Orlando Magic have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Atlanta Hawks and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 22 of last year. Orlando will take on Atlanta at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Amway Center after having had a few days off. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
The Toronto Raptors typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Magic proved too difficult a challenge. Orlando took down Toronto 111-99. Orlando's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but center Mo Bamba led the charge as he had 18 points in addition to nine boards.
Meanwhile, the Hawks found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 128-103 punch to the gut against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Atlanta was down 102-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard Aaron Holiday, who had 15 points and six assists.
Orlando's victory lifted them to 8-20 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 14-14. We'll see if the Magic can repeat their recent success or if Atlanta bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Hawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta have won 16 out of their last 29 games against Orlando.
- Nov 30, 2022 - Atlanta 125 vs. Orlando 108
- Oct 21, 2022 - Atlanta 108 vs. Orlando 98
- Feb 16, 2022 - Atlanta 130 vs. Orlando 109
- Dec 22, 2021 - Orlando 104 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 15, 2021 - Atlanta 111 vs. Orlando 99
- Nov 15, 2021 - Atlanta 129 vs. Orlando 111
- May 13, 2021 - Atlanta 116 vs. Orlando 93
- Apr 20, 2021 - Atlanta 112 vs. Orlando 96
- Mar 03, 2021 - Atlanta 115 vs. Orlando 112
- Feb 26, 2020 - Orlando 130 vs. Atlanta 120
- Feb 10, 2020 - Orlando 135 vs. Atlanta 126
- Dec 30, 2019 - Atlanta 101 vs. Orlando 93
- Oct 26, 2019 - Atlanta 103 vs. Orlando 99
- Apr 05, 2019 - Orlando 149 vs. Atlanta 113
- Mar 17, 2019 - Orlando 101 vs. Atlanta 91
- Feb 10, 2019 - Orlando 124 vs. Atlanta 108
- Jan 21, 2019 - Orlando 122 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 01, 2018 - Atlanta 94 vs. Orlando 88
- Feb 08, 2018 - Orlando 100 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 09, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Orlando 110
- Dec 06, 2017 - Orlando 110 vs. Atlanta 106
- Feb 25, 2017 - Orlando 105 vs. Atlanta 86
- Feb 04, 2017 - Atlanta 113 vs. Orlando 86
- Jan 04, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Orlando 92
- Dec 13, 2016 - Orlando 131 vs. Atlanta 120
- Feb 08, 2016 - Orlando 117 vs. Atlanta 110
- Feb 07, 2016 - Orlando 96 vs. Atlanta 94
- Jan 18, 2016 - Atlanta 98 vs. Orlando 81
- Dec 20, 2015 - Atlanta 103 vs. Orlando 100